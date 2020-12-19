My Hero Academia Season 5 Reveals New Key Visual

✖

My Hero Academia's fifth season is set to arrive next March, introducing us to the "Training Arc" that will pit Class 1-A against their UA Academy rivals in Class 1-B, and to celebrate the announcement of the next adventure of Midoriya and company, the franchise revealed a new key visual during their panel at Jump Festa! With the fourth season-ending as Midoriya learned more about the mysterious power of One For All coursing through his veins, it's clear that the fifth season is going to be exploring a number of new elements for the Kohei Horikoshi created franchise!

Jump Festa has been a big event for My Hero Academia, not only by revealing this new key visual, but also giving us the official release date for the franchise as a whole on March 27th of next year. Fans however were flabbergasted when the creator of the series himself, Kohei Horikoshi, shared the fact that the series was looking to end its story sooner rather than later, as he stated during the My Hero Academia panel. Needless to say, with the War Arc bringing things to a head within the manga's pages, we'll be keeping a close eye on the present and future of My Hero Academia!

The Official Twitter Account for My Hero Academia shared this key new visual of most of the members of Class 1-A, along with a certain student that is part of Class 1-B that will become one of the most important players in the "Training Arc" and the fifth season overall for the anime:

What do you think of this new key visual for season five of My Hero Academia? What's been the biggest news revealed for Jump Festa so far?