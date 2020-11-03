Where Does My Hero Academia Go After The War Arc?

My Hero Academia has really upped the stakes with its current war arc - but where do things go from here? While some fans may think it's too early to be asking that question, the events of the "Paranormal Liberation War" have dropped big reveals about My Hero Academia's core mythology, which will drastically change the nature of the story, going forward. It's only natural that fans are now buzzing with questions about what the new status quo will be once the dust on the war settles - not to mention, who will still be around to even play a role in that new era of the story. Warning: My Hero Academia Manga SPOILERS Follow!

Pro Heroes Fallen Right off the bat: My Hero Academia's pro hero world has been decimated in the battle between the heroes and Shigaraki's Paranormal Liberation Front army. No. 6 hero Crust gave his life to protect Aizawa from Shigaraki's decimation wave - while no. 7 hero Kamui Woods, no. 5 Rabbit Hero Mirko, and no. 2 hero Hawks are all gravely injured - possibly crippled for good. Other heroes (Wash, Dragon Hero Ryukyu) fates are still unknown, as they fell in battle. So as it stands, even if the heroes win this war, there won't be many of the most powerful ones left standing.

Villains Rising The Pro Heroes have suffered some heavy losses, and while they managed to take down some villains along the way, the bad guys have also unleashed some fearsome new threats that show their might is only growing. Unless there's some last-second miracle, it looks like the Paranormal Liberation Front army will largely be able to escape, regroup, and strike again.

Class 1-A: Kids No More (Photo: Toho) The pro heroes are not the only ones that have been hit hard in the war: the kids of Class 1-A have had to step up and fight this war too, and they've seen (if not experienced first-hand) just how much it costs to be a hero. After the war is over, with so many pro heroes possibly down for the count, it will be interesting to see just how much the "Academia" part of the series' title still applies, as these kids may have to step up and fill the void left in the hero world.

Quirks Revealed The latest chapters of My Hero Academia's manga have revealed more insight into the nature of quirks, with a major one being that consciousness of a person is tied to his/her quirk, making it a system of passing on ideas and values, as well as power. Moreover, the entire premise of the Paranormal Liberation War is that it is an ideological battle over ideas about the role quirks should play in society - with the bad guys wanting far less regulation of what they see as a disrupted natural order. Given the level of devastation and mayhem, these villains have wrought (including Shigraki's new godlike powers), it seems society will definitely have some new drastic views about quirk use and heroes ability to properly curtail their abuse.

The Mystery of One For All The war arc has revealed more of the mystery behind the One For All power, as well as its past users - but it hasn't revealed everything. There are still some major questions that are unanswered (like the identity of OFA's 4th user), and now that Izuku Midoriya has been fully "chosen" by the living consciousness inside the power, the evolution of his abilities (and any resulting costs) is going to be even more drastic.

The War For All For One The war saw Tomura Shigaraki undergo a procedure by All For One disciple Doctor Garaki, in order to boost his power. It was also revealed Shigraki had the original All For One power planted inside him at some point, and he's now had that awakened as well. However, it was just as quickly revealed that All For One the man still has influence over the power, to the point of being able to possess Shigraki's body in the heat of battle. After this current skirmish is done, it's hard to imagine Shigaraki letting this issue go. He already broke ranks with All For One during the battle - now he might outright venture to finish his (former) master off. It would be ironic if All Might also fell, having to actually defend his former nemesis.