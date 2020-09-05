My Hero Academia Art Imagines Shigaraki's Terrifying CG Debut

✖

If My Hero Academia ever got an official CG animated project, it's now clear that Tomura Shigaraki would be just as terrifying as he is in the manga and anime if this art is anything to go by! Now that the series has crossed the six year mark, and is currently making major waves with an anime adaptation (with potentially another on the horizon), stage plays, spin-offs, and even live-action adaptation projects in the works, there is ample time and opportunity to produce a fully CG animated film or TV project based on Kohei Horikoshi's manga series. But how exactly would that look?

Artist Hannu Koskinen, who also serves as the Lead Artist for Rovio Entertainment (who you can find more work from on Instagram here), has been making huge strides toward imagining what a full CG project for the franchise would look like with cool new takes on the young heroes Ochaco Uraraka and Momo Yaoyorozu, as well as villains like Himiko Toga, and now the artist has turned their attention toward Tomura Shigaraki!

If Shigaraki's eventual CG animated debut looks anything like Koskinen's take on the villain, then we are in for quite the terrifying time. Adding a level of detail that is much different than what you will find in the anime or manga, this take on Shigaraki looks both stylish and scary. It's exactly the kind of look you would want for a new take on the villain. Check it out below!

Shigaraki is currently one of the major focus points of the manga these days as some major developments for his character (both in and out) have made him a more imposing figure than anyone could have expected. This will be seen in the anime soon too with the series returning for a fifth season in the future. Unfortunately no release window or date has been set for it just yet as of this writing.

What do you think of this CG take on Tomura Shigaraki? Would My Hero Academia be a good fit for CG animation? If not anime or manga, how would you want to see My Hero Academia tackled? CG animation? What about live-action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!