My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Nejire's Comeback with New Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia's creator celebrated Nejire Hado's big comeback to the series with a powerful new sketch. The manga release of the series is currently in the middle of a major war between the heroes and villains, and without giving too much away, the latest cliffhanger of the series saw Nejire Hado make her way to the front lines for the final climax of the major war. Nejire was certainly a surprise last minute addition to the climax as she has not really been seen through the arc thus far, so series creator Kohei Horikoshi wanted to celebrate.

Like a previous sketch for Mirko he had shared with fans on Twitter to celebrate her getting into action in the manga at last, Horikoshi took to Twitter to highlight Nejire Hado as she gives a few words of encouragement to fans who might need it at the moment. And for those that don't, it's a way to see Nejire one more time before she's pulled into a huge battle. You can check it out below:

As one of the members of U.A. Academy's big three, Nejire Hado has been a point of interest to fans for quite a while. Although the other two members of the three had moments focused entirely on them, Nejire has not had the same amount of focus or screen time in either the manga or the anime release of the series. While we have seen her in action when seeing glimpses into Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui's work studies, she has yet to have a major fight all to herself.

It seems that time will soon come to an end as the manga now has her in the middle of the major fallout of the war against the villains. Nejire had not been seen through the majority of this first major raid, so soon it will be her time to take some action. But what do you think? Where does Nejire Hado rank amoung your favorite heroes in My Hero Academia? Where does she rank among your favorite characters overall? Who's the best member of the big three? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!