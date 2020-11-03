My Hero Academia Witnesses Toga's Shocking Confession to Ochaco

✖

My Hero Academia's war between the heroes and villains has reached its climax, and the newest chapter of the series witnessed Himiko Toga's shocking confession to Ochaco Uraraka. The war has been pretty tough for Toga thus far as she's been feeling the fallout of Twice's death in a previous chapter. She's been gripping with those feelings and the feelings she has towards her loves, Izuku Midoriya, Ochaco Uraraka, and Tsuyu Asui. This storm of emotions caused her to call out Ochaco and Tsuyu directly, and the previous cliffhanger saw Toga clashing with Ochaco.

The newest chapter of the series picks up immediately after this cliffhanger as Toga begins to attack Ochaco and figure out for herself how she feels about the hero. Although she says it's a test for Ochaco, it's really Toga coming to terms with her own heart. And it's a heart that breaks by the end of the chapter.

Chapter 289 of the series continues the clash between Toga and Ochaco in the abandoned house. Toga begins to bear her soul and confesses that taking blood of those she loves is her way of showing her affection. The obsession to drain their blood and become them is her vision of love, but she also admits that she understands no one else really operates that way.

(Photo: Shueisha)

She reveals how hard this inner conflict is to live with, and then tells Ochaco how she was able to copy her quirk and use it to kill Chitose Kizuki during the fight with the Meta Liberation Army. It was Toga's way of confessing her love for Ochaco as she explains that she can only copy the quirk of someone she loves. She then confesses even more as she mourns Twice, and says she knows Ochaco likes Izuku Midoriya.

Ochaco then retorts that she's locked those romantic feelings away, and this sets Toga off. Toga says that she can't lock her feelings away because it'll only make those feelings more intense. Ochaco then tells Toga that she can't live without consequence, and ultimately this is what breaks Toga down. She begins to cry because she can't have her love and a life without consequence.

She wants to continue being a villain, but she can't do that and have her feelings for Ochaco at the same time. With Twice's death, it's like Toga now feels like she has to choose one side or the other rather than just having fun. As she faces reality, she's now heartbroken over the lost love. But with it, comes her freedom as a villain.

