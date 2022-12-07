My Hero Academia Celebrates Winter 2022 With New Art

My Hero Academia is presenting the franchise's students with more battles than they can handle in both the pages of the manga and on the small screen. With Class 1-A suffering through some major hits as they fight against the villains under All For One's leadership, Deku and company could certainly use a break. Luckily, the holiday season is helping to imagine many of the UA Academy elites sporting their winter finest to help them brave the cold as the villains remain a monumental threat to Hero Society.

Season Five had more than a few references to Class 1-A attempting to stave off the cold, with the first coming in during the Joint Exercise Training Arc, which saw a number of the students sporting slightly altered outfits during their fight against their rivals in Class 1-B. Later on, in that same season, Class 1-A celebrated the holiday season with almost all the young students sporting attire that made them look like Santa Claus. Of course, with the recent events taking place in the Paranormal Liberation War and the Final Arc, the student crime fighters have far more to worry about than what to get their loved ones for the season.

My Winter Academia

Studio Bones and the Shonen franchise released this new promotional art that features the likes of Deku, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, Uravity, Momo, and Iida all getting to work in clearing away the snow rather than fighting against the villainous hordes led by All For One and Shigaraki:

(Photo: Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia's Final Arc is promising to bring an end to the story of UA Academy, with Kohei Horikoshi stating in the past that he will be moving on from the Shonen franchise and might just try his skills at a horror story once his time with this manga ends. While the end is nigh, Horikoshi hasn't confirmed how many chapters of the series remain in Weekly Shonen Jump, with the battles involving both the heroes and villains seemingly far from finished at this point.

Which winter look do you think works best for the students of UA Academy? What events do you want to see take place in the Shonen franchise before Deku and his friends' story comes to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via Reddit