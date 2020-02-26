My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Is Now on Blu-ray and DVD

✖

The time has come to bring more My Hero Academia into your life! While the anime is away prepping for season five, fans can finally check out the anime's most recent film. After a limited theatrical run and digital debut, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has made its way to home video, and you can buy it right now!

If you are looking for the Blu-ray, places like Amazon have gotten their hands on the movie. The online retailer is selling the Blu-ray for just under $20 USD with free one-day shipping under Prime. Of course, Amazon has the movie on Prime Video which fans can either rent or buy for themselves.

For anyone looking for the film's SteelBook, you can find the piece over on Best Buy. The limited edition comes with both the Blu-ray and DVD which are housed in a colorful steel case. The case features all-over artwork that focuses on Izuku, Bakugo, and the rest of Class 1-A. Currently, the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising SteelBook is on sale for $28 USD.

You can also hit up Funimation for a combo pack containing the Blu-ray, DVD, and digital edition of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. The trio retails for just under $27 USD if you feel like adding it to your holiday wishlist.

If you want to know more My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"For their winter project, the heroes-in-training of U.A. High School’s Class 1-A travel to a tropical island in southern Japan to form a superhero agency without supervision from any Pro Hero. Their stay starts out smoothly - they spend their time working as lifeguards, finding lost children, and helping the elderly - until four supervillains reach the island, cutting it off from the outside world. While the students are ready to defend the islanders, they find themselves easily overcome by the strengths of their opponents."

