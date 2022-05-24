My Hero Academia Hypes Its Final Act with New Manga Promo

✖

Kohei Horikoshi has stated more than a few times that the final arc of My Hero Academia is underway for the heroes of UA Academy, with Class 1-A and the professional crime fighters of the world battling against the villainous All For One and his minions. With the sixth season of the anime adaptation set to arrive this fall and focus on the "War Arc", a new trailer has arrived to help in hyping a new volume release which kicks off the final battle of the Shonen franchise that has become one of the biggest anime stories around.

The new trailer features a walk down memory lane, with All Might taking center stage as the former number one hero was forced to retire from the hero game as a result of his one-on-one battle with All For One. While the Symbol of Peace might not be on the frontlines during the final battle of the series, Toshinori Yagi is currently helping the heroes of Class 1-A and his fellow crime fighters in this massive battle, offering advice as well as tactical expertise when it comes to fighting against his arch-enemy. With Horikoshi clearly having no problem killing characters in the past, no hero or villain is safe in this final battle.

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga shared this new trailer for My Hero Academia's manga volume, Volume 34, which focuses on the beginning of the final arc of the Shonen series, which has already seen some of the biggest fights of the series take place, including the likes of Shoto Todoroki fighting against Dabi:

My Hero Academia Pro Hero PV commemorating the Final Arc of the series and Volume 34 on sale. pic.twitter.com/ppY2eOHg73 — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) May 22, 2022

Kohei Horikoshi has stated in the past that he is looking to move on from My Hero Academia, hinting at the idea that he would love to try his hand at a horror manga if given the opportunity. While many are crossing their fingers that the Shonen series will arrive with a sequel eventually, in a similar vein as Naruto: Shippuden, this has yet to be confirmed, though seeing Class 1-A as adult heroes down the line would certainly make many anime fans' wish list.

What do you think of this new trailer for My Hero Academia's final storyline? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.