My Hero Academia Announces New Spin-Off Novel

My Hero Academia is doing plenty these days as its fifth season is ready to take on its best arc. The villains are preparing to take the spotlight for a wild ride, and the manga will continue its own epic arc in the midst of everything else. And according to a new report, it turns out My Hero Academia has a spin-off novel in the works for 2021.

The info comes from Japan courtesy of insiders such as aitaikimochi. Reports popped up about a new My Hero Academia light novel, and details suggest the story will tie into the last arc of season five.

If the reports are correct, My Hero Academia will title its new light novel Cherry Blossoms, and Anri will pen the story. This should come as little surprise given Anri's work with the series. The writer has penned My Hero Academia's previous light novels, so this is simply par for the course.

As for what this story will be about, the reports say Cherry Blossoms will be set just before the Paranormal Liberation War arc. "The stories will take place before the Paranormal Liberation War arc and will feature stories about Valentine’s Day, Setsubun, Spring Break, and more," aitaikimochi writes.

It seems this light novel will give fans a quiet look at how its heroes spent their time before life turned upside down in My Hero Academia. For those who have read the manga, they will know how much the Paranormal Liberation War arc changed the series. Anri's book promises to rewind the clock and explore a time before Shigaraki was set loose on the world. This means we might get to see some slice-of-life moments in Cherry Blossoms, and they will be all the sweeter knowing what's in store for our friends.

At this point, there is no word on whether this light novel will be brought stateside, but all eyes are on Viz Media to see what will happen. In the meantime, you can keep up with My Hero Academia season five as it airs through the fall. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the series in regions around the globe. And if the manga is more your speed, Viz Media has My Hero Academia available in print and online through its digital vault.

