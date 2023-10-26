My Hero Academia Teases One For All's True Power

My Hero Academia has officially kicked off Izuku Midoriya's final fight for the fate of heroes everywhere, and the newest chapter of the series has dropped another major clue about the true power of the One For All quirk! The latest slate of chapters have brought Kohei Horikoshi's original manga to the climax of the fight between All Might and All For One, and All Might was about to be killed by the villain. Surprisingly, Katsuki Bakugo came back to life after missing in action for over a year's worth of chapters and he was able to save All Might from this terrible fate.

My Hero Academia's newest chapter sees Bakugo successfully save All Might from All For One's clutches with some very last second help from Deku. But it wasn't the extra speed of Deku's Gearshift quirk that made Bakugo fast enough, it was once again the gathered spirit of the dreams and wishes the people had for All Might to live through this fight. It's an instance that once again seems to defy the boundaries of My Hero Academia's world, and it's due to Deku using One For All's power.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: What is One For All's True Power?

My Hero Academia Chapter 404 takes its time to highlight everyone in the world, not only the ones who are actively watching the final hero and villain fights in Japan. In a flashback to Sir Nighteye, he was wishing for a way to prevent the future in which All Might died. But noted that it was an energy to this desire, and energy from wishing. And the collective energy is what spiritually fueled Bakugo's ability to go fast enough to save All Might. But what if it's also literally as well?

One For All has seemed to do this before. It's a stockpiling ability that makes each of its stored powers stronger the longer it's in use and the more Deku masters it. These moments where One For All has seemingly gone beyond its limits also had notable moments where lots of people were focusing on a single goal of victory. Deku's One For All has broken through these limits before, so what if it's doing it again? Gearshift might have been stronger due to all of that energy, and it's drawing in that power.

Deku's become a Quirk singularity of his own much like All For One's powers, and the stresses of the fight might be subconsciously activating that hidden power? It wouldn't be the wildest idea seeing as how much these powers have affected reality when at full strength, so what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!