‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Can’t Unsee This All Might, Pokemon Connection

My Hero Academia is here to make all of your new Pokemon memes that much better. Earlier this week, the world was introduced to the latest generation of Pokemon, and it didn’t take long before otakus keyed in on one of the pocket monster’s… uh, heroic qualities? You know, since All Might and Scorbunny are riding on that same wavelength and all.

For those out of the loop, Pokemon stepped out with a big announcement earlier this week. The franchise celebrated its 33rd year by revealing Generation 8 and its next game titles, Pokemon Sword and Shield. The announcement showed off the three Generation 8 starter Pokemon, and, well, Scorbunny has got a score to settle with All Might.

Over on Reddit, one fan did their best to blend the Pokemon with Japan’s Symbol of Peace. User MarMar46 saw the Pokemon’s scrappy look and long ears and decided it was the perfect fit for All Might.

As you can see above, the artist gave the cute Pokemon a PLUS ULTRA makeover. All Might’s hair has been turned into Scorbunny’s fur, and the creature has its own Pro Hero costume to boot. The look pulls together with All Might’s famous brows and eyes, but Scorbunny shines through still with its adorable bandaged snout.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

