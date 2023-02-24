My Hero Academia Preview Features Deku/Nagant War

The Paranormal Liberation War might have come to an end with the heroes of Class 1-A and Hero Society victorious, but My Hero Academia has never made things tougher for Deku and his allies. With Izuku Midoriya taking on a much darker approach in holding together civilization in the face of villains running amuck, his newest opponent has deep ties with an unexpected organization in the Public Safety Commission. Now, new preview images have arrived giving fans a closer look at the battle that pits Deku against the nefarious sniper, Lady Nagant.

Without diving too deeply into spoiler territory, Lady Nagant has an origin story that is quite similar to the number two hero Hawks, though she took a decidedly different approach to her life following her tenure with the Public Safety Commission. Sporting a Quirk that allows her to become a human sniper rifle, even being able to transform her own hair into bullets that can be fired at targets, All For One has found a unique ally in Lady Nagant and to sweeten the partnership, even gave her additional Quirks to use in her fight against Deku. Following her prison break, Nagant has been carrying around the villain Overhaul, who is quite different from his debut in the anime adaptation's fourth season.

My Hero Academia: Deku Vs Nagant

The Official My Hero Academia Twitter Account took the opportunity to share a handful of new images for the next episode of the anime, which not only will continue the fight between the aspiring Symbol of Peace and the human sniper rifle but will also dive deeper into Nagant's bloody past:

Ironically enough, Nagant's anime arrival coincides with her return in the manga, as the sniper has appeared in the Final Arc with a decidedly new approach to how she sees Hero Society. With the last storyline seeing All For One and his forces stronger than ever while also pitting Deku against Shigaraki for what might be the final time, My Hero Academia is covering all the bases.

Ironically enough, Nagant's anime arrival coincides with her return in the manga, as the sniper has appeared in the Final Arc with a decidedly new approach to how she sees Hero Society. With the last storyline seeing All For One and his forces stronger than ever while also pitting Deku against Shigaraki for what might be the final time, My Hero Academia is covering all the bases.