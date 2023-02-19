My Hero Academia Season 6 Names Lady Nagant MVP of Newest Episode

My Hero Academia has thrown Izuku Midoriya into his first real challenge of the Final Act of the anime, and Season 6 of the series has named his new foe, Lady Nagant, as the MVP of the newest episode of the series! Things have changed significantly for the hero world in Japan as following the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc, All For One has unleashed a bunch of escaped prisoners to wreak all kinds of havoc through the country. Now Deku has more on his shoulders than ever before as he needs to train with One For All and quickly gain more power before things get worse.

The newest episode of the series has finally brought the highly anticipated foe, Lady Nagant, into the action after dropping teases about her in the previous episodes, and fans are getting to see why she's one of the most dangerous Tartarus escapees. Not only that, she's been assigned as an assassin to take out Deku and steal One For All's power for All For One. For that reason, Season 6 of the anime has dubbed her the MVP for the episode and you can check out the promo celebrating it below:

Why is Lady Nagant's My Hero Academia's New MVP?

Episode 133 of My Hero Academia sees Lady Nagant joining the action, and it's revealed through a flashback that Hawks actually warned Deku about meeting her in the battlefield. He explains that she was a hero working with the Public Safety Commission before being locked within Tartarus. It's then revealed how dangerous she truly is when her quirk, Rifle, is explained to not only be her arm that transforms into a gun, but her sniping skills that make her the deadly assassin All For One hired her for.

That was just the start of bringing her into the thick of action with the sixth season, however, and now Deku somehow needs to overcome a hero who was just as skilled as Hawks before she became a prisoner. And it's a matter of the series revealing more about her past and why she ended up in this situation in the first place.

