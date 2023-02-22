My Hero Academia Season 6 Unpacks Izuku's Most Important Save Yet





My Hero Academia Season 6's latest episode gave us an even deeper look at what Izuku Midoriya is facing in his solo hero career – and those challenges are indeed substantial. Deku got targeted – quite literally – by one of All For One's best hired guns, superpowered sniper, Lady Nagant. However, before the shootout with Nagant started Deku made a major heoric save – and it wasn't just anyone. Izuku Midoriya managed to swoop in and save one of the most iconic innocent bystanders in My Hero Academia!

Protect her at all costs pic.twitter.com/dVu7ULrWu3 — ever (@DabisPoleDance) February 18, 2023

This character has been referred to as "normal lady" by My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi, who debuted this particular chapter of the manga back in 2021. That's about the only official name she has – which has not stopped her from breaking out as another bit-character-turned-icon from the series. Now that My Hero Academia Season 6 has given the wider anime audience its version of "normal lady," it's abundantly clear that her iconic status will continue to grow.

SPOILERS FOLLOW!

Deku encounters "normal lady" while out on patrol around the city, acting as bait for All For One, the League of Villains, and their entire squad of escaped convicts. Thanks to Dabi and the All-Out War, villains have totally eroded public confidence in pro heroes; due to her appearance as some kind of rabbit/shark animal, normal lady is pursued through the streets by an angry mob of citizens, who mistake her for a villain. Just before the poor girl gets the pitchforks and torches, "Dark Deku" comes swooping in through a fog of smoke, and forces the mob to see reason and cool their bloodlust.

As stated, "normal lady" is another bit character that Horikoshi put into My Hero Academia totally not expecting her to break out as a fan-favorite icon. A comprable case would be that of "'Can't You See? kid" (aka Hiroshi Tameda), the civilian bystander and fan of Endeavor who became iconically famous for his news interview during Endeavor's epic fight with a High-End Nomu, in which he pleaded with the public to recognize the fire hero's efforts. The My Hero Academia fandom now holds both "Can't You See?" Kid and Normal Lady as precious elements of the series – which is really saying something, given how crowded of a series this is.

My Hero Academia streams new Season 6 episodes on Hulu and Crunchyroll.