My Hero Academia Promo Hypes Deku vs. Lady Nagant Fight

My Hero Academia has kicked off Izuku Midoriya's first major fight of the Final Act of the anime, and the promo for the next episode of the series is hyping up what's coming next for Deku as he faces off against the latest deadly foe, Lady Nagant! The second half of the sixth season is now working its way through the fallout of everything that happened during the Paranormal Liberation Front War, and now Deku has taken on so much more on his shoulders as he has to work harder than ever to handle One For All's rapidly growing power.

The newest episode of the series has seen Deku taking on all of the escaped Tartarus prisoners on his own as he tries to manage all of his new abilities within One For All, and things came to a halt when he was suddenly attacked by the fan favorite new foe, Lady Nagant. It was revealed that she's been sent as an assassin by All For One, and the promo for the next episode of the series is teasing her big clash with Deku. You can check it out below:

How to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 134

Episode 134 of My Hero Academia is titled "The Lovely Lady Nagant" and the newest episode of the series revealed that not only was her quirk a deadly sniper rifle (that was fueled by bullets she can make out of her hair), but she was also a hero secretly working for the Public Safety Commission much like Hawks was. Before going out into the field, Deku was warned to run away if he ever came across her, and the promo for Episode 134 teases why as the two of them begin their fight.

Deku needs to quickly manage all of the new abilities he's been getting from One For All as it grows in power, and that's going to be key in the fight to come. At the same time, the promo is also teasing we'll be seeing a deeper look into Lady Nagant's past as she continues to fight against Deku. It's just a matter of seeing how this one will come to an end.

