‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Season 3 Staff Shake-Up

My Hero Academia is set to premiere the third season of the anime soon, and with it are some staff changes that will definitely come as a surprising blow to fans.

As pointed out by Twitter user @liborek3, the series is going to move on without a very influential character designer at its helm as it did for the first two seasons.

My Hero Academia Season 3 doesn’t list Yoshihiko Umakoshi as chief animation director. Hitomi Odashima and Takahiro Komori are staying. pic.twitter.com/YUhAcMn6s4 — リボレクさん (@liborek3) February 26, 2018

The third season doesn’t list Yoshihiko Umakoshi, a veteran character designer in the industry, as the chief animation director while Hitomi Odashima and Takahiro Komori are staying on. While this shake-up seems scary, it’s not too much to be worried about as Umakoshi contributed less overall to the series in the second half of the second season, so the series won’t be outwardly affected as heavily.

Also, fans are attributing Umakoshi’s absence to the fact that the first My Hero Academia film is getting the brunt of his attention as it speeds toward its Summer release date at the same time. This will definitely be a relief to those who worry over any production troubles for their favorite series.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

The third season of the series is, for sure, set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.