Anime

Fans Are Loving ‘My Hero Academia’s Season 3 Premiere

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest action anime series among fans right now, and with very […]

By

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest action anime series among fans right now, and with very good reason, and the much anticipated third season of the series has finally premiered its first episode.

The season 3 premiere of the series is a fun first impression for the series going forward. Easing fans back into the events of the series with a bit of recap of past events, while at the same time providing new and fun scenes with the Class 1-A students.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most interesting thing about the swimming pool scenes, as well, is that they are brand new to the anime adaptation of the series and let the kids have a bit of fun before their intense training camp begins in the next episode.

Fans loved the premiere as well and were happy to have it back. Read on to see what fans thought of My Hero Academia‘s third season premiere, and let us know what you thought of it in the comments!

@KenXyro

@IIJERiiCHOII

@scrubsfan10

@AziziGibson

@B0bduh

@Sagemaster15

@GeekDotExe

@PachiPortrait

@ThePhanSite

@One_Skyyy

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts