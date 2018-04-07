Fans Are Loving ‘My Hero Academia’s Season 3 Premiere

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest action anime series among fans right now, and with very good reason, and the much anticipated third season of the series has finally premiered its first episode.

The season 3 premiere of the series is a fun first impression for the series going forward. Easing fans back into the events of the series with a bit of recap of past events, while at the same time providing new and fun scenes with the Class 1-A students.

The most interesting thing about the swimming pool scenes, as well, is that they are brand new to the anime adaptation of the series and let the kids have a bit of fun before their intense training camp begins in the next episode.

Fans loved the premiere as well and were happy to have it back. Read on to see what fans thought of My Hero Academia‘s third season premiere, and let us know what you thought of it in the comments!

@KenXyro

Guys I think I watched the wrong version of My Hero Academia today ? pic.twitter.com/scUjHleuTz — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) April 7, 2018

@IIJERiiCHOII

I FORGOT MY HERO ACADEMIA NEW EPISODE CAME OUT AND MY DAY JUST BECAME PLUS FUCKING ULTRA — Jericho – Tucker (@IIJERiiCHOII) April 7, 2018

@scrubsfan10

My Hero Academia Season 3 has begun!! I love the new opening!! pic.twitter.com/tCdNkuvw63 — Jan Itor (@scrubsfan10) April 7, 2018

@AziziGibson

MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 3 STARTED THIS MORNING. YOU ARE WELCOME — FLAME MIGNON (@AziziGibson) April 7, 2018

@B0bduh

*crying* thank you my hero academia pic.twitter.com/oUAE5eQryz — Bobduh (@B0bduh) April 7, 2018

@Sagemaster15

I cired.

It’s been so long.

I’m so glad to see you back again my friend.

My Hero Academia — Keith (@Sagemaster15) April 7, 2018

@GeekDotExe

MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 3 AND PERSONA 5 ANIME STARTS TODAY pic.twitter.com/LjR9BSfXhF — 『 Geek 』 (@GeekDotExe) April 7, 2018

@PachiPortrait

My Hero Academia is back and I’m ready to support my son at full throttle pic.twitter.com/OByv12rLtZ — ? Sam -Pachi- Duvall ? (@PachiPortrait) April 7, 2018

@ThePhanSite

The season premiere of MHA was pretty good! It reminded me of when comic books start a new arc, and they spend a lot of time recapping the reader? Kinda like that. But it’s got me pumped for what comes next!#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/vp9VYFtQFl — Phan-Site (@ThePhanSite) April 7, 2018

@One_Skyyy