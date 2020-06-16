My Hero Academia Star Bids Farewell to Season 4

✖

When it comes to My Hero Academia, fans are always wanting to see more of the show, and fans of the dub finally got the chance to finish season four this week. Funimation rolled out the final episode this week to the surprise of fans everywhere. Now, one of the stars from My Hero Academia season four is speaking up, and they are sending off this latest excursion with a grateful goodbye.

The message comes from Clifford Chapin, the voice actor who oversees Bakugo in the dubbed anime. The star took to Twitter after the final episodes of season 4 were pushed live by Funimation, and Chapin says he cannot wait for work to start on the next season.

"Another season of My Hero Academia has come to a close for us, and it was a wild ride of a time. We got the amazing second movie. We got to dub the game. Four years later, and I'm still so grateful to be a part of this series. Can't wait for season 5. Go Beyond, Plus Ultra," the actor wrote.

Another season of #MyHeroAcademia has come to a close for us, and it was a wild ride of a time. We got the amazing second movie. We got to dub the game. Four years later, and I'm still so grateful to be a part of this series. Can't wait for season 5. Go Beyond, Plus Ultra! pic.twitter.com/rmu1g4nT4U — Clifford Chapin #BlackLivesMatter (@CliffordChapin) June 15, 2020

Of course, fans are glad to see Chapin's passion for the anime, and his work on season four was top notch as expected. The first half of the season did not have much to do with Bakugo, but the Class 1-A lead made a comeback in the second half.

After all, season four did cover the U.A. School Festival arc, and that put Bakugo in a role we've never seen before. Bakugo was tasked with playing the drums during his class's big performance, and his uncanny knack for the instrument forced fangirls to freak out. And if all goes well in season five, fans will see a lot more of Bakugo as a new pair of arcs are adapted for the TV.

