My Hero Academia Season 4 Trailer Reveals New Characters

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is probably the most highly anticipated anime return of the year, and though fans have to wait until the Fall to finally see the new season in full they got their first look at the new season. The first full trailer for Season 4 has finally debuted, and it has given fans a good idea of what’s to come as the series gets ready for the massive Shie Hassakai arc.

With this new arc comes a couple of new key characters, and some of them were shown before the third season came to an end. But this trailer reveals two key additions: the Pro Hero Fatgum and the mysterious young girl Eri.

Videos by ComicBook.com

FAT GUM AGENCY CREW LEGGO!!!!!!! KIRISHIMA, TAMAKI, AND FAT GUM ALL LOOK SO BADASS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/eDInAAOIra — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) June 16, 2019

The Pro Hero Fatgum plays a pretty big role for Kirishima in particular as he’s the hero who oversees Kirishima’s upcoming Internship. But Eri is a bit more complicated. Midoriya and the others will be heading out into the real world as they have taken on new responsibilities now that they have gotten their Provisional Hero Licenses. Like Kirishima, Midoriya finds an internship. And on patrol one day, he comes across Eri. By the looks of the trailer, she and Midoriya have an intense connection from the jump.

Eri is the point of interest for the Shie Hassakai arc, and Season 4 is leaning into that with its tagline and other promotional materials. The other characters play key roles in this upcoming arc are shown here in this trailer, too. The new Pro Hero Sir Nighteye is revealed in full, The Big 3’s hero looks are shown in action, and of course, there’s still the lingering threat of the newly introduced villain Overhaul. There’s going to be a lot to pay attention to, and fans are in for a huge new arc in the next season.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.