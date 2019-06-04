My Hero Academia Composer Shares Exciting Season 4 Update

My Hero Academia is on a bit of a break, but the anime will not keep fans waiting forever. Later this year, the hit shonen will return with season four, and it seems work is going smoothly on the project. After all, the series’ composer is back at work, and he is giving fans some good updates on the anime.

Over on Instagram, fans were gifted an update by Yuki Hayashi earlier in the week. The musician, who has overseen music on My Hero Academia since season one, visited with fans from the studio in the photos. And as you can see below, Hayashi is sailing smoothly through season four.

“We’re started recording the soundtrack of the fourth season of My Hero Academia,” the composer wrote before adding a very appropriate, “Plus ultra!”

In the post below, fans can see several photos of Hayashi were taken, and they all show off the team he is composing with. The musician may be tasked with writing themes for My Hero Academia, but it takes a whole village to bring his pieces to life. In one photo, Hayashi can be seen posing with a slew of percussionists while an overhead shot reveals even more of the orchestra. It looks like the entire group gets along well, and Hayashi is clearly having fun with his photos.

These fun photos have fans feeling real good about season four as Hayashi would surely be more stressed if production was held up. So if we are all lucky, the composer will challenge all this good energy into what may become My Hero Academia‘s best soundtrack yet.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.