My Hero Academia Season 5 Announces New Opening, Ending Themes

My Hero Academia announced its next opening and ending themes for Season 5 of the series! Now that My Hero Academia has officially both put the final touches on the Joint Training arc and has crossed over its impressive 100th episode milestone, the series is getting ready to set forth into its next major arc of the season. This also means that the first cour of the season has come to an end with the rest of the Spring 2021 anime, and now it's getting ready to head into the Summer 2021 months with a fresh coat of paint.

Together with this new arc the series will be debuting a new set of opening and ending themes that will give us an idea of what we can expect to see from Season 5's next arc, Endeavor Agency. As revealed through the series' official Twitter account, the new opening theme will be "Merry-Go-Round" as performed by MAN WITH A MISSION (who have contributed themes to anime such as Vinland Saga, Golden Kamuy and more) and the new ending theme will be, "Uso ja nai" as performed by Soushi Sakiyama (who contributed the ending to 2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team).

Episode 101 of the series officially takes the first steps into the Endeavor Agency arc, and that might have been a surprise to fans of the manga who were expected to see the villain focused Meta Liberation Army arc be adapted next instead. While we were offered a brief tease at the happenings of this arc at the beginning of the episode, it seems the fifth season will be shaking things up by showing us the arc after it in Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series.

There's no telling what that means for the new opening and ending theme sequences, but luckily it won't be long before we get to see them in action as they will be kicking in fairly soon with the next episode already teasing a start to this big arc.