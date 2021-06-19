My Hero Academia Season 5 Trailer Teases Next Big Arc

My Hero Academia is teasing the anime's next big arc with the newest trailer for Season 5! The first cour of the newest season explored the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and while this has some big implications for the future, fans of the manga had been especially waiting to see what was supposed to be coming next. The anime might have given us a look at this much anticipated villain focused arc with the newest episode of the series, but it quickly became clear that the anime is going to be shaking things up more than expected.

Because rather that dive into that villain focused arc fans had expected to see next, the anime will instead start adapting the Endeavor Agency arc. As fans got to see with Episode 101 of the series, Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo were going to join Shoto Todoroki and Endeavor for the new mandatory work study, and now we got our first look at this new arc with the newest trailer for My Hero Academia's fifth season. You can check it out in the video above!

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Episode 101 of the series saw Midoriya and Bakugo lack an official pro hero to work with for this newest work study, so Todoroki had invited the two of them to work with him and his father for the period instead. As we can see in the trailer (and in the first poster for the Endeavor Agency arc), the three of them will be tasked with keeping up with the number one hero. Like the Pro Hero arc that had focused on Endeavor before in the fourth season, we'll also see more of his impact on the wider Todoroki family as well.

This arc is an important one as it's also the point in time that the upcoming My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission movie takes place. This might be why the anime's deciding to get this out now before the August 6th release of the film in Japan, but there are also a number of intense reasons that the villain focused arc is being saved for later. It's clearly hinted at through the events of this arc as well, so we'll soon see where all of this goes.

What do you think of My Hero Academia Season 5 taking on the Endeavor Agency arc next? What are you most excited to see in this new arc? How are you liking the fifth season so far?