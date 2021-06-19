My Hero Academia Shares New Key Visual For The Endeavor Agency Arc

✖

In the pages of its manga, the next story arc following My Hero Academia's Joint Training Exercise Arc was the Meta Liberation Army saga, aka My Villain Academia, but it seems as if the 101st episode of the anime adapted by Studio Bones shows that the franchise is shaking things up. With the Endeavor Agency Arc now beginning, the series has released a new key visual that shows off the likes of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki as they attempt to learn as much as they can within their new work-study, as they train beneath the number one hero.

While fans will have to wait a bit longer to dive into the dark story of Shigaraki and his League of Villains facing off against the Meta Liberation Army, it's clear from the introduction of the latest episode that the producers of the anime will be just as gruesome as the story of the manga. With Shoto Todoroki and Bakugo finally gaining their provisional hero licenses, failing their first attempt, and now claiming victory against Gang Orca and his band of followers, the stage has been set for the duo to team up with Deku and learn as much as they can in the agency of Endeavor, who is attempting to grapple with his potential role as the "Symbol of Peace,"

The Official Twitter Account of My Hero Academia's Endeavor Agency Arc, not just giving us a fresh take on the "Three Musketeers," but also revealing that the family of the number one hero will also be playing a role alongside the most respected member of the Public Safety Commission in Hawks:

