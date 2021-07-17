My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Season 5's Beach Episode With New Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia's creator celebrated Season 5's beach episode with a new sketch! The fifth season of the anime is now in full swing with its second cour, but the newest episode of the series was a brief detour from the manga's adaptation as it instead shared an original story following Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui during their time working under the Dragoon Hero: Ryukyu for their current work study. With this brief detour, the season also took its time to reunite fans with the pro hero Selkie, who we had previously seen during the Internship arc.

With Episode 104 of the series taking on an original story where Ochaco and Tsuyu help Selkie and Ryukyu take on a group of criminals attempting to steal the material for a special new drug, part of that episode showed them all relaxing on the beach as they waited for this group's next move. To celebrate the special "beach episode" of the fifth season, original series creator Kohei Horikoshi debuted a special sketch featuring the entire line up of heroes from the episode! Check it out below:

Episode 104 of the series is titled "Long Time, No See Selkie" and it's described as such, "Ochaco, Tsuyu, and Nejire from the Big 3 are interning at Ryukyu's agency. Suddenly, they hear news about a factory that produces the quirk-boosting drug 'trigger' exploding and putting a mountain on fire in a country called Kaflin. Then the pro hero Selkie sends them a Team-Up request?" And the episode manages to sneak in a brief beach adventure for the heroes before it turns into an intense new mission.

While this was an original episode, it turned out to be a tie to the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie as it lays the groundwork for some of the new villainous organization. But it also won't be too much longer before the Endeavor Agency arc comes to an end overall. After this, the much anticipated villain focused arc is on the way as the fifth season of the series steams toward its conclusion.

But what did you think of the newest episode? Did you mind the anime taking some time for an original adventure? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!