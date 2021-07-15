My Hero Academia Episode 104 Drops First Stills

✖

My Hero Academia is continuing the story of the Endeavor Agency Arc in its anime, but will be releasing an anime-only episode that focuses the spotlight away from the Three Musketeers focusing on their work-study with the number one hero, and shines on Ochaco, Tsuyu, and Nejire within their studies. With the three heroines of UA Academy experiencing a new adventure at sea with the professional hero Selkie, it's clear that heroes young and old are training themselves in preparation for the upcoming assault by villains that will see the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains attacking hero society.

Froppy and Ochaco have been quite the team since they partnered with one another during the events of season four, learning to harness their Quirks in unison to create some tag team moves that made them the perfect duo, and it seems as if this upcoming installment will once again show us what two of the strongest members of Class 1-A are capable of. While the Endeavor Agency Arc switched places with My Villain Academia within this fifth season, fans are still hyped to see what surprises will be in store with the plans of the villains quickly coming to fruition.

Twitter User MHA News shared the new images from this week's episode of My Hero Academia's anime, showing off the anime-only adventure that will feature some of the biggest names of UA Academy as well as bringing back professional heroes including the likes of Selkie and Ryukyu:

My Hero Academia Episode 104 (S5E16) Saturday, July 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/xMAt8i3NyP — MHA NEWS🇧🇷♂ (@animenews_news) July 15, 2021

There are only around three episodes left of the Endeavor Agency Arc, prepping for the long-anticipated arrival of the villains who haven't been featured as much since season three. Though they had a role to play in the fourth season, getting some insane revenge against Overhaul and making it impossible for him to use his Quirk ever again, this upcoming story focusing on both them and the Meta Liberation Army will change the landscape of the Shonen series forever.

What do you think of this anime-only episode hitting the small screen? Are you hyped to see a story focusing on Ochaco and Tsuyu? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.