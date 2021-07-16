My Hero Academia Reveals When Endeavor Agency Arc Will End

✖

My Hero Academia has revealed when the Endeavor Agency arc will come to an end in its fifth season! The anime has thrown fans of Kohei Horikoshi's manga for a loop as it surprisingly swapped the final two arcs of the fifth season so that now the Endeavor Agency arc takes place before the fan favorite and villain centric arc, Meta Liberation Army. Even with this swap in place, it won't be too much longer before fans get to see the villains in full action once more because the Endeavor Agency arc honestly isn't that long at all.

As it turns out, it won't be that long for the anime's interpretation of it either. With the Endeavor Agency arc technically kicking in before the second cour began in Episode 101, and the second cour taking the first real steps into the Endeavor Agency with Episode 102, reports from many online sources are now indicating that Episode 106 of the series will be the final episode of the arc overall.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

My Hero Academia's second cour took the first real steps into the Endeavor Agency arc with Episode 102, but laid the groundwork for the new shift in status quo in Episode 101. Following the brief break before the premiere of Episode 103, and the original anime story coming next in Episode 104 of the series, this means that the Endeavor Agency arc will be totalling six episodes in all. With the original manga taking 12 chapters for the arc, this ends up marking a good pace for the anime's take on it.

If the Endeavor Agency arc indeed wraps up all of its events within the next few episodes and moves onto the Meta Liberation Army arc following Episode 106, this means there will be seven episodes left within the fifth season's originally scheduled 25 episode order to tackle the fan favorite villain arc. Fans have been waiting to see this come to the anime ever since they got their first look at it, and thankfully it won't be too much longer before it actually makes its debut.

