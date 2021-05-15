My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Iida's Season 5 Spotlight in New Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia's creator celebrated Tenya Iida's big Season 5 moment with a new sketch for the newest episode of the anime! My Hero Academia's fifth season is now making its way through the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this means the fights between Class 1-A and 1-B's hero students are only getting more intense with each new episode. The previous episode of the series officially kicked off the third bout between the classes as it featured Shoto Todoroki, Tenya Iida, and more taking on another 1-B group.

With the third bout having a huge amount of pressure on it now that the score between the two classes have been tied at one victory and one loss each, Iida and Todoroki felt even more pressure stacked on themselves given each of their complicated legacies. Iida seemed to break through towards the end of the previous episode as he unleashed a new power, and with Episode 96 of the series showing this in action, series creator Kohei Horikoshi decided to honor Iida with a slick sketch. Check it out below:

Episode 95 of the series revealed that in the time since we had last seen Iida in action, he's upgraded his quirk to a new level. Following a painful process where he needed to remove the mufflers from this leg so they grew back stronger, Iida unleashed Recipro Turbo -- a speed boost upgrade that allowed him to go faster than he ever could before for a solid ten minutes time frame. As we see in the newest episode, it really works well enough but Iida does not have enough control over it.

The fifth season of the series is still making its way through the Joint Training arc, but as teased through promotional materials for the series, it won't nearly be the only arc tackled for the fifth season before it's all said and done.