My Hero Academia Unleashes Shoto's Most Powerful Attack To Date

The third battle of the Joint Training Exercise Arc has come to a close, and while the ending of the fight will definitely surprise more than a few fans, Shoto Todoroki was able to express some surprises of his own by unleashing one of his most powerful attacks against his current rival in Real Steel. Though Shoto had a terrible childhood, undergoing torturous training at the hands of his father Endeavor, it's clear that his power grew as a result of it as he expresses flames that have finally hit the same level of intensity as his dear old dad.

My Hero Academia's Joint Training Exercise has received some mixed reviews from fans, but this latest battle is definitely one of the most heated in more ways than one. Real Steel, aka Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu, found himself facing down Shoto as the seemingly perfect opponent, powering his way through both Todoroki's ice and fire powers. With Shoto realizing that the ice abilities he inherited from his mother weren't working, the son of Endeavor decided to unleash everything he had when it came to his firepower. Unfortunately for Shoto, it definitely seemed as if Tetsutetsu was more than prepared for his assault.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Featuring a flashback in which Real Steel was sitting inside an oven to further develop his resistance to heat in his metallic form, Tetsutetsu is able to stand up to Shoto's initial assault, causing the fire ice hero to definitely "go beyond plus ultra". As All Might notes during this encounter, Shoto has reached the same level of heat as his father, with Endeavor's ultimate attack, Prominence Burn, seemingly being within Todorki's grasp as a teenager. Needless to say, it seems as if Shoto is close to not only reaching his father's level but far surpassing it thanks to the powers her inherited from both of his parents.

Unfortunately for Todoroki, his ultimate assault wasn't enough for him to claim victory. Due to a number of unfortunate events, the third battle ended in a draw with Shoto being bonked on the head thanks to the inclusion of Mudman, with Real Steel close to passing out as a result of his battle against the son of Endeavor. Needless to say, Shoto has learned a lot from this latest encounter and it seems that he is on his way to becoming one of the most powerful heroes around.

What did you think of this latest battle in My Hero Academia?