My Hero Academia: Izuku VA Breaks Silence on Season Six's New Arc

My Hero Academia's anime has reached a major turning point in the sixth season as it has kicked off the Final Act of the story with its final episodes, and the voice actor behind Izuku Midoriya has broken their silence on starting this major new arc of the season! The newest episode of the series officially set the stage for the Black Hero arc (colloquially known as the "Dark Deku arc" among fans), and now Deku himself has left U.A. Academy with the intent on taking down as many of the villains he can all alone while trying to master the final elements of One For All's power.

It's the biggest status quo shift in My Hero Academia's sixth season thus far, and is the biggest change to the anime to date. It's such a massive change for the start of the arc that the voice behind Deku, Daiki Yamashita, opened up about the start of the arc in a comment with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine (as spotted by @RukasuMHA on Twitter). Noting that he doesn't read the manga before recording, Yamashita is hoping that fans pay close attention to keep up with all of the changes.

What Does Deku's Voice Actor Think of the Dark Deku Arc?

"Now that the War Arc and its epilogue have ended, we are once again reminded that this story really is about One for All and All for One," Yamashita began. "The flames of this karmic relation grow bigger and end up involving the whole world in this battle. And now Deku feels the weight of being One for All's successor, both because of what happened in the war and what was revealed to him in the conversation with the former wielders, that he will be the last to have the quirk. So, to prevent anyone else from getting involved, he left U.A. alone."

Continuing further, Yamashita then teased what's coming next, "His classmates must be thinking 'Why didn't he say anything?,' but since Deku is stubborn he has decided to follow the path he thinks is best. I don't read the manga and always end up knowing things only when reading the script, but I think that this will end up involving many different story elements, to the point that missing a single episode may cause the viewer to not understand what's going on anymore. So I recommend that you watch every episode as they come out. That's why I will also strive to transmit all of his feelings at every single scene."

