My Hero Academia Shares Official Name for Dark Deku Arc

My Hero Academia is moving along with its sixth season, and the show is ready to tackle a rather dark arc. Following the raid against Shigaraki's forces, society has been upturned, and our pro heroes are fighting to regain momentum. Of course, Izuku is at the center of it all now that he's gone rogue from UA High School. And at long last, the anime's new storyline has confirmed the title of Deku's vigilante arc.

And what is it? Well, it turns out fans were close. The story has been called the Villain Hunt arc by fans for more than a year, but the official title is The Black Hero arc (via RukasuMHA).

The information was shared this week in the latest Shonen Jump issue. My Hero Academia's vigilante aside is known as the Black Hero arc, and that honestly suits the series quite well. After all, this official title puts focus back on Izuku and his personal mindset as a rogue hero. The fan-made title made the arc sound like it was more about the villains Izuku was hunting, but as readers know, that isn't the case at all.

After all, we know Izuku thrives when he's around those he loves, and their support makes him push beyond his limits. Without them at his side, Izuku is all but surely going to self-destruct. Manga readers know how far Izuku will go in this arc, and season six has hinted at it in a new trailer. So as My Hero Academia finishes up the Black Hero arc, you can expect things for Deku will get worse before they get better.

