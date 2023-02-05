My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Kicks Off the Anime's Final Act

My Hero Academia's anime has been steadily getting ready for the end with the newest season of the series, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode has officially kicked off the Final Act of the anime! The first half of Season 6 spent its run going through a massive status quo changing war between the heroes and villains, and the second half of the season thus far have been demonstrating how the heroes are still trying to recover from everything that happened. Now as Izuku Midoriya heads into an uncertain future, the anime is also getting ready for its grand finale.

The Final Act of the manga has been in the works for the past couple of years, and now the anime is set to kick off its own take on it. The newest episode of My Hero Academia Season 6 set up a huge new battle to come for Izuku as he not only realizes what kind of new pressure One For All has placed on his shoulders against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, but the end of the episode also kicked off the Final Act of the series by making some huge changes to his life at U.A. Academy.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

How Does My Hero Academia's Final Act Start?

Episode 131 of My Hero Academia sees Izuku meeting with all of the former users within One For All's power. Not only do they tell him about how each of them has been able to meet within this space, but they also warned him that this power is growing more than ever before. It means that Izuku will likely be the final person who can use the One For All power as it currently is, and that leads him to making a particularly huge decision as the episode comes to an end.

The final moments of the episode reveal that Izuku has left U.A. Academy as he told his former Class 1-A partners all about his shared One For All secret with All Might. With a time jump moving forward into the Spring, Izuku is seen gearing up as he solemnly prepares to take on a new villain in the ruins of Japan as he's now going to be fighting all alone from this point forward. Together with a "The final act begins" title card at the end, we've got some big things coming.

Are you ready for My Hero Academia's Final Act in the anime? What are you hoping to see from Season 6's final episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!