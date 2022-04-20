My Hero Academia Season 6 Will Screen Its First Episode Early

✖

My Hero Academia has kept its eye trained on season six for months now, and it won't be too much longer before it goes live. This fall is slated to welcome the anime back to the air, and manga readers know the season has a lot to live up to. And thanks to a new report, we have learned season six will drop its first episode way ahead of time but only for a select few fans.

The whole thing came to light when My Hero Academia posted an update about its annual Hero Fes event. After teasing fans about the info drop, the anime confirmed Hero Fes will kick off at the end of July. And during the event, attendees will be able to scope out the first episode of season six.

My Hero Academia will be having another Hero Fes event this Summer July 24th, 2022!



The event will have a special screening of Episode 1 from Season 6🎉



The episode will air exclusively at the event, so fans won't be able to find the season six premiere on streaming come July. There's always the chance footage will find its way online, but Hero Fes intends for this premiere to be a perk for in-person guests. Asides from the season six treat, My Hero Academia will also bring most of its leads to the event for panels. Several of the actors will even be tasked with performing live script readings, so attendees can look forward to that special gift.

Once Hero Fes ends, fans will have to wait to see more of season six. My Hero Academia isn't expected to return until this fall so long as Studio Bones avoids any production delays. And when the anime returns, season six will heat things up by revealing just how powerful its villains have become.

