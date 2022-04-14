My Hero Academia Theory Ties Dabi’s Origins to the Nomu

My Hero Academia fans are basically experts when it comes to theories at this point. Over the years, the superhero series has encouraged readers to think ahead and spot twists before they can happen. Izuku and All Might have prompted tons of these theories, but villains like Dabi have accrued quite a few of their own. And now, a new one is gaining traction that ties the fiery baddie to the Nomu.

For those wanting to know how this all got started, we have chapter 350 to thank. It was there fans watched as Dabi revealed more of his past. To be specific, we learned how Dabi survived the fire he set on Sekoto Peak as Touya when he was ready to cross death’s door. It turns out Dr. Garaki is the one who saved Dabi, and the man’s creation of the Nomu has fans a bit freaked out.

After all, Dr. Garaki made it clear that Dabi was saved by way of experimental procedures and skin from other people. As the chapter went on, the doctor said these treatments wouldn’t let Dabi live a year in his state, but pure spite kept the boy going. And when the men met again years later, Dabi had the following to share: “Seeing this walking corpse here gives me a decent idea of what you people were planning to do with me.”

Dabi admitted this after meeting the High-End Nomu, and after seeing all of these monsters to date, fans are wondering whether Dabi’s live-saving surgery was a predecessor of the ones used to make High-End. The miracle of Dr. Garaki’s work to bring Dabi back from death cannot be overstated. The villain would not be alive without the procedure, and his doctor had to use others to heal the wounds carved into Dabi’s body. This exchange is still used by Dr. Garaki when making new Nomu, so it isn’t a big leap to speculate over Dabi’s resuscitation and its connection to the Nomu.

What do you think about this growing theory? Do you believe there’s more to Dabi than we’ve been told already? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.