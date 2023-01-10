My Hero Academia Hypes Shoto's Birthday With Viral Hashtag

It looks like Shoto Todoroki is enjoying the spotlight today. You might not have expected to see the hero all over social media so surprise! Right now, the anime fandom is celebrating the shonen star, and we have his birthday to thank. Over in Japan, a viral hashtag hyping Shoto went live, and the trend has caught on across the states and elsewhere.

As you can see in the slides below, the tag simply wishes Shoto a good birthday this year, and it seems the character is getting tons of love as a gift. After all, the tag is trending in several countries including Japan and the United States. To celebrate Shoto, fans everywhere are sharing fan art and tributes whether they be cosplay or other. So if you want to join in, you can do so pretty easily on Twitter and Tumblr.

Of course, all of this attention has put My Hero Academia on the map as if it weren't already. Last week, the anime drew tons of buzz as it returned to the air with season six. The anime made its post-holiday comeback with an episode that wrapped its latest raid arc. Now, season six promises to get even tenser with a prison outbreak, but that is far from it. The manga's long-awaited vigilante arc is about to hit the small screen, and the story will give Shoto the opportunity to save Izuku the same way he was saved during the Sports Festival.

