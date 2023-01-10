My Hero Academia Adds to Mirko Cosplay Trend With Endeavor

Two of the biggest professional heroes that have hit the ground floor running in My Hero Academia's sixth season have been Endeavor, the number one hero, and Mirko, the high-flying rabbit hero. With 2023 being marked as the "Year of The Rabbit" according to the Chinese Zodiac, Mirko has received plenty of attention following her MVP status in the fight against Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has swapped the outfits of the two adult heroes.

Both Mirko and Endeavor suffered some major blows during the fight against the Paranormal Liberation Front in the latest season of the anime adaptation, though the former received more physical hits than the latter, whose emotional state was destroyed. With the Rabbit Hero almost able to stop Shigaraki's awakening, she lost both an arm and a leg in fighting against the High-End Nomu that were created by the League of Villains' mad scientist, Dr. Garaki. While Endeavor's limbs were all intact, he suffered from the revelation that Dabi was none other than his lost son, Toya, who was doing everything he could to take down the number one hero and destroy the Todoroki family in the process.

Mirko x Endeavor

Yoshinori, the assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi, has taken the Year of the Rabbit in stride, giving fans plenty of art when it comes to one of her favorite characters, Mirko, seeing what the two top heroes might look like if they were to swap costumes in the continuing adventures of My Hero Academia:

While the sixth season of My Hero Academia has returned with its second cours, Endeavor and Mirko will be out of commission for the foreseeable future thanks to the injuries they received, both physical and mental. With a huge responsibility for keeping Hero Society together now laying on the shoulders of Deku, expect to see some major changes when it comes to his aesthetic as well as the world of UA Academy thanks to the ramifications of the War Arc.

What other major heroes do you think could rock Mirko's look? Do you think the number one hero and the Rabbit Hero will survive the Final Arc playing out in the manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.