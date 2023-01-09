My Hero Academia Just Adapted the Manga's Saddest Scene: Watch

My Hero Academia made its season six debut last year, and all eyes were on our heroes as war broke out. Despite a solid lead, the heroes saw their raid against Shigaraki go belly up, and their narrow win was gained at great cost. This week, we learned just how great the cost was, and it all culminated in the anime adapting the manga's saddest scene to date.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers for My Hero Academia season six below. Read with caution!

If you have checked on the newest episode of My Hero Academia, you will know it ends with a whimper. The midseason premiere begins with a hefty recap, but when it gets to the raid's aftermath, things go from bad to worse. Not only do we watch as Ochaco witnesses mass death firsthand, but her classmates are left to find the body of some beloved pros.

The direction is on point, the OST is tense, the VAs gave us an amazing performance, and we even got an especially nice character acting moment in Midnight's death and Odashima's help definetly elevated both of these moments.

I got goosebumps while watching these scenes. pic.twitter.com/gfI19HZjcD — Fang (@MHAFang) January 7, 2023

The first body found belongs to Midnight, and the teacher's death is a hard one to swallow. Mina and Kirishima are incredibly distraught as they cry with Momo at their side. The acting in this scene is tough to watch given how raw it feels, and Midnight's death is just the beginning. It doesn't take long before the rest of the students find Majestic's body, and the joint classes are left to mourn.

Of course, these deaths were telegraphed by the manga years ago, but the anime brought them to life in the most upsetting way. And to make things worse, things are only going to get worse for our heroes from here. Shigaraki escaped the raid with his generals, and they seem set on freeing All For One. With Izuku down, there is no one to stand in the man's way, and that means things are going to get worse for our heroes before they get better.

Did this season six scene catch you by surprise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.