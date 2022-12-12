My Hero Academia Season 6 Trailer Hypes Midseason Finale

My Hero Academia season six has been around for a couple of months now, and it would put things lightly to call it a success. In the wake of a shaky fifth season, the anime made a turnaround this fall with its Paranormal Liberation War arc. At this point, My Hero Academia is deep into the feud, and things are only getting worse for our pros. And now, a new promo has been shared to hype the halfway point of season six.

As you can see above, the new clip puts together the best moments of season six so far. From the war's beginning to its latest twists, all of its juiciest scenes can be found here. You will find Hawks' confrontation with Twice as well as our students' desperate ambush on Gigantomachia. Of course, the whole thing ends on Izuku's battle with Shigaraki, and Dabi's bombshell revelation to Endeavor caps everything off.

Looking at this reel, it is hard to believe so many game-changing scenes have taken place in season six. When the anime returned in October, it did promise to kick things up a notch, but netizens did not expect the stakes to rise this much. It feels like all of Japan is at risk right now, and while the pros were winning at the start, the villains have the upper hand right now.

Soon, the Paranormal Liberation War arc will wrap, and My Hero Academia will move into its next big arc. Season six will roll right into the new story, and of course, manga readers know the upcoming arc will be rather intense. If you ever wanted to see vigilante work in the anime, it is about to come to light. So brace yourselves! The remainder of My Hero Academia season six is going to get angsty fast!

What do you think about My Hero Academia season six so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.