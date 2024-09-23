My Hero Academia Adjusts Its Canon With Special Season 7 Cameo

My Hero Academia is still working through season seven, and its latest episodes have been nothing short of intense. The final war with All For One has begun, after all. From Dabi to Toga and Shigaraki, all of the anime's villains are making their final stand against our heroes. It seems every week the anime finds a new way to set the deck with its fights. But this week, My Hero Academia piqued curiosity with a cameo rather than a knockout.

Yes, that is right. A cameo in My Hero Academia season seven has the fandom geeking out this week. The blink-and-miss-it moment came courtesy of Giulio and Anna. The two characters made their debut in My Hero Academia: You're Next, and now they are shaking up the canon with their entry into the mainline series.

Who Are Giulio and Anna?

Now if you are not familiar with Giulio and Anna, well – you have not seen the fourth My Hero Academia movie. The two characters are central in the film, after all. Giulio made his series debut as a mysterious butler who had Anna on his hit list. As for the girl, the blonde found herself ensnared with Dark Might as the villain coveted her quirk. As My Hero Academia: You're Next went on, audiences learned how Anna and Giulio were tied to one another. And by the end of the film, Deku helped reunite the estranged couple despite the odds.

Now, Giulio and Anna have hopped out off the big screen to tackle My Hero Academia season seven. The two are shown in the TV series watching frontline footage of the war with other evacuated citizens. For one, Giulio is dressed down in jeans and a loose top while Anna rocks a white dress. The pair are hard to miss in the shot, so My Hero Academia wasn't being very subtle with the cameo.

The easter egg was obviously appreciated by fans, and it only reinforces a truth about the My Hero Academia films. If you did not realize, anime films have a history of being outside the canon when it comes to shonen titles. From Naruto to Dragon Ball, we have seen this issue come up time and again; However, many shonen series are now tying their feature films to their canon. My Hero Academia has done this since its first film as characters like Melissa have been mentioned (or even appeared) in the main series. Now, Giulio and Anna are continuing that tradition.

What's Next for My Hero Academia

If you have not had the chance to check out My Hero Academia: You're Next, you will get a chance to soon. The movie made its premiere in Japan over a month ago, and Toho International will bring the feature stateside on October 11. The movie marks the fourth My Hero Academia has pushed to date, and currently, no word has been given on whether a fifth is in the works.

Beyond the anime, My Hero Academia is taking a breather for the most part. Kohei Horikoshi, the series creator, brought the manga to a close this year after a 10-year run. You can find the entire manga through Viz Media's Shonen Jump app. And of course, My Hero Academia seasons one through seven are now streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

What do you think about this latest My Hero Academia update? Are you keeping up with the anime's current season?