My Hero Academia Cosplay Prepares For Mirko's Anime Return

My Hero Academia's seventh season is set to arrive on May 4th this summer, bringing back the biggest anime characters of the shonen franchise to the small screen. While Deku has reunited with his classmates at UA Academy thanks to the final episodes of season six, the young shonen heroes will need some help for the next season. Mirko made quite the splash in the Paranormal Liberation War, and one cosplayer is preparing for the Rabbit Hero's big comeback in the final arc.

Mirko's Quirk helps her to live up to her title as the world's "Rabbit Hero", having the ability to rocket through scenarios thanks to her high-flying leaps and deliver some devastating blows thanks to her propulsion. Unfortunately, despite her crime-fighting prowess, the Paranormal Liberation War in season six saw her losing both an arm and a leg while fighting against the Nomu. The biological nightmares were unleashed on the heroes while they were attempting to stop Shigaraki from awakening with the powers of All For One, and despite Mirko's best efforts, she was unable to stop the return of the young villain. Thanks to her strength and eccentric personality, the Rabbit Hero wasted little time in getting back to the battlefield.

Mirko The Rabbit Hero Bounces Back

It's no surprise that Mirko has become a fan-favorite character in My Hero Academia, despite the fact that she isn't a student or teacher at UA Academy. Even without an arm and a leg, the Rabbit Hero is going to have a significant impact on the final arc and has found a way to stay in the hero game despite her losses.

There is one major Mirko storyline that has yet to be adapted to the anime, and there's no telling when or if shonen fans will see it animated. In the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, we are able to take a glimpse into Mirko's younger years, long before she became a top-ranking hero and was looking for kicks by joining underground fighting tournaments. Should Vigilantes receive a television series, we have to imagine that this flashback sequence will be a fan-favorite.

