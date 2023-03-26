My Hero Academia Season 7: Star and Stripe Actress Breaks Silence on Role

My Hero Academia Season 7 has been announced to be in the works shortly after My Hero Academia Season 6 came to an end, and the voice actor behind Star and Stripe has broken their silence on joining the My Hero Academia anime for such a major role! My Hero Academia Season 6 set the final pieces in place for the real major conflict for the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga. This will all lead into a huge final war between the heroes and villains in My Hero Academia Season 7 with some big names involved.

My Hero Academia Season 6 went out with a bang with a major cliffhanger introducing the United States of America's own number one hero before coming to an end. Star and Stripe is teased to be connected to All Might, and decided to make her move on Tomura Shigaraki and All For One before America actually gave her clearance to do so. Star and Stripe will be voiced by Romi Park (Hange Zoe in Attack on Titan, Toshiro Hitsugaya in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War) in My Hero Academia Season 7, and the actor revealed their thoughts about joining the anime.

My Hero Academia: Who is Star and Stripe?

"I've now joined the [My Hero Academia] cast as Star and Stripe," Park began in a statement with My Hero Academia's official website. "I can't help but tremble with excitement when playing such a big role in a series filled with love from everyone working on it. Cassie [Star and Stripe's real name] and I will do our best to make sure these feelings get properly connected. I won't decay." As fans have already seen of Park as Star and Stripe in the My Hero Academia anime, there are big things coming for the character!

There has yet to be a My Hero Academia Season 7 release date or window revealed at the time of this writing, nor are there many concrete details as to what to expect from the new wave of episodes. With My Hero Academia's anime kicking off the Final Act in the final episodes of Season 6's run, it won't be too much longer until the actual end of the franchise sets into motion as well.

