My Hero Academia Season 7 Finally Gives Shoto a Heart-to-Heart With All Might

Anime fans only have to wait until next month to see the beginning of the end for My Hero Academia's anime. The seventh season will see Deku and his allies at UA Academy preparing for the final battle against All For One, Shigaraki, and the various members of the League of Villains. Before we witness the season premiere, the anime adaptation is taking the chance to both re-tell the story of Class 1-A while pepper in some new scenes original to the anime. In the latest installment, Shoto gets a chance to chat with the former Symbol of Peace.

While Deku is set to face down Shigaraki as the main event of the last battle of the series, this doesn't mean that his classmates at UA Academy are getting off easy. Perhaps one of the most anticipated battles of the seventh season is Shoto Todoroki taking on Dabi, the flame-wielding member of the League of Villains. As was revealed during the previous season, Dabi was known other than Toya Todoroki, the firstborn son of Endeavor who went to the dark side thanks in part to his father's cruelty. As the current number one hero struggles to take on his own son, Shoto has decided to tackle the challenge head-on.

Will Shoto Be A Symbol of Peace?

Thanks to Endeavor's past history with his family, Shoto and his siblings are still trying to forgive their father for his past transgressions. In going to All Might, the youngest Todoroki is trying to prepare for what is to come, while also attempting to come to grips with his older brother being one of the world's greatest villains. While Shoto is ready to fight his brother, it might not be a fight that he can win in the final arc.

This summer might be the definitive summer of My Hero Academia. Aside from the seventh season hitting the small screen, the shonen franchise will also give fans the fourth film of the franchise in My Hero Academia: You're Next. While the young heroes won't be fighting Dabi and his ilk in this upcoming movie, they'll have a new problem in the shape of a new villain, Dark Might.

