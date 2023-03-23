My Hero Academia Is Getting Its Own Cute Teddy Bear Line

My Hero Academia has received quite a lot of merchandise thanks to the popularity of its anime and manga. With the end of the manga nigh as Deku and his fellow UA Academy classmates stare down the full force of All For One's armies, a new line of adorable teddy bears transform the heroes in a brand new way. Landing in Japan this summer, the teddy bear line includes the likes of Deku, Bakugo, All Might, Shoto Todoroki, and Uravity to name a few.

My Hero Academia Season 6 is about to come to an end, with Deku being pulled from the precipice thanks to his stint as a dark hero. While the heroes might have won the Paranormal Liberation War, Shigaraki was able to take advantage of Deku and his friends' various injuries by breaking free not just All For One but countless other villains that were locked away. Hero Society is collapsing thanks to not just the villains' rampage, but the loss of confidence that arrived amongst the civilian population thanks to the revelations of Dabi and other antagonists. While the My Hero Academia manga is looking to end the heroes' careers, readers are left wondering whether the heroes or the villains will walk away with a victory.

My Hero Academia: Plus Ultra Bears

7-11 stores in Japan will have the teddy bears available this summer that are modeled using the designs of some of My Hero Academia's biggest heroes. Arriving this June, the bears will retail for a little under $30 USD a piece, though there has been no word as to whether the convenience stores in the West will offer them as well. It would be hard to imagine what the villains would look like if they to were made into teddy bears.

At present, creator Kohei Horikoshi hasn't stated whether the series will continue via sequels and/or spin-offs once the manga comes to a close. In fact, the mangaka has stated in the past that should he continue to create manga stories, he'd love to try his hand at a horror story, which would be something of a departure from the superhero antics he's been most known for. Needless to say, the characters of My Hero Academia will be missed when the series decides to put a lid on the story of Hero Society.

Would you love to pick up this UA Academy merch? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Deku and company.