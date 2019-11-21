My Hero Academia Teases Overhaul’s Deadly Plan

Overhaul may not be the most powerful villain that the heroes have ever encountered, with that nod going to the likes of All For One, but he may be the deadliest. Thanks to his quirk that allows him to deconstruct whatever he touches, the leader of the Yakuza has managed to already kill one of the members of the League of Villains and put some serious fear into Midoriya. Now, in the most recent installment of My Hero Academia, Overhaul's deadly plan has been revealed and the world may never be the same.

In a meeting with Shigaraki, the two attempted to come to a truce, with Overhaul vying to add both the ranks and the name of the League of Villains to his own. During their discussion, Overhaul broke down his plan, unleashing a new type of drug that can either temporarily or permanently erase the quirk of whatever target it hits. The drug itself is shown off when it hits Suneater, the member of UA Academy's Big Three who has a strange quirk that allows him to use the power of whatever he eats.

Much like All For One, Overhaul is attempting to "change the status quo", aka make a world where villains and crime can run rampant, unencumbered by heroes or anyone that stands in their way. In the past, the Yakuza managed to run unabated and Overhaul wants to not only bring back that time, but one even better for him and his gang.

While the heroes are still in the dark regarding just what Overhaul is after, Fat Gum, the current sensei to both Suneater and Red Riot, has a foreboding feeling after the drug itself is discovered. Hopefully, Midoriya and company will be able to unravel the nefarious plot before the upcoming war, as it is coming and it is going to be a doozy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.