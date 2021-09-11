My Hero Academia Reveals Shigaraki’s Tragic Origin

My Villain Academia has given us a look into the origins of several of the antagonists that make up the League of Villains, with the likes of Toga, Twice, and Spinner being placed under the microscope in the final act of season five of My Hero Academia, but we received perhaps the most tragic tale when it comes to Shigaraki. With the heir of All For One also being the grandson of All Might’s mentor, Nana Shimura, the younger days of the decaying villain were filled with tragedy and a series of events that led to the antagonist we know today.

In the latest episode of My Hero Academia’s fifth season, Shigaraki battles against the head of the Meta Liberation Army, Re-Destro, and finds himself running into a brick wall when it comes to the CEO’s Quirk, Stress. Allowing the head of the MLA the ability to cover himself in a creepy-looking armor while also growing in size, Shigaraki begins remembering his origin story while also growing in power as his abilities and the power of his Quirk continue to expand to boot. With Re-Destro managing to shatter one of his hands, Shigaraki loses himself in the fight and the final section of the episode dives into his origin story.

When Tenko Shimura, aka Shigaraki’s real name, was a toddler, he had a dream of becoming a hero, with his father strictly forbidding it. Shimura’s dad, who also happened to be the son of Nana Shimura, found himself hating the world of heroes thanks to his mother leaving him in order to protect him from villains. Unfortunately, it seems that Kotaro had far more to worry about when it came to his son than any potential villains that were gunning for him.

With Shigaraki developing an “allergy”, it was in fact his Quirk beginning to manifest and he, unfortunately, unleashed his power against his family corgi, as well as the majority of his family, who were all killed instantly in the face of his decay. With his father striking him in a bid to stop Shigaraki’s destruction, the five-year-old kills his father and thus one of the biggest villains in My Hero Academia’s history is born.

What did you think of the bloody origin of Shigaraki? Who will win the battle between the League and the Liberation Army?