My Hero Academia Reveals Shindo's Hero Name

My Hero Academia is working through the final arc of season six, and the story kicked off with a bang this week. After all, Izuku Midoriya has left the confines of U.A. High School. The hero is now in his vigilante era thanks to Shigaraki, and we got to see just how badly Japan is crumbling under All For One's return. But before the new arc could get going for real, well – My Hero Academia took the time to introduce another hero name.

After all, season six welcomed a familiar face this week, and it belonged to Yo Shindo of all people. The hero made an appearance this week as part of a scouting party, and it was there My Hero Academia revealed the hero's name to the world.

It turns out Shindo didn't go with the fandom's favorite name Quake in the end. The hero is apparently known as Grand. Obviously, that name may seem entirely random to some, but Grand comes from a play on words in Japan. After all, the sound effect used for Shindo's earthquakes is 'gura gura', so the hero simply turned that text into his hero name. In Japanese, the name is pronounced similarly to 'Gurando', so English users ended up with the name Grand.

Of course, this is just one of several hero names we've been given by My Hero Academia as of late. Season six went all out some episodes ago when it revealed Bakugo's chosen moniker. After having his first name rejected by Midnight ages ago, Bakugo shared his true hero name with Best Jeanist during battle. Dynamight suits the explosive hero pretty perfectly if you ask fans. And now, Shindo has joined My Hero Academia's growing list of heroes-in-training with official names.

