My Hero Academia Adds New Voices For One For All

One For All has never been more prevalent in My Hero Academia's anime adaptation than now, with the previous users offering Deku serious help as the Shonen star attempts to hold Hero Society together. With Shigaraki and the League of Villains springing countless villains from prison, including the likes of All For One, Lady Nagant, Stain, Overhaul, and Muscular, Midoriya has some serious work ahead of him. Now, two new voice actors have been confirmed to breathe life into two One For All users who are some of the most mysterious.

When last we saw Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, Deku has taken a much darker look in order to fight back against the villains that are running free and looking to create a world where the strong rule over the weak. Thanks to his further mastery of One For All, the Shonen protagonist was able to "one shot" Muscular, the behemoth villain that nearly killed Deku in earlier episodes of the anime adaptation. With many believing that Midoriya looks more like a villain than a hero at this point, the protagonist has luckily received a major assist from the top heroes of Hero Society as Endeavor, Hawks, Best Jeanist, and All Might have now thrown their full support behind him.

One For All: Generations 2 And 3

The second generation of One For All will be voiced by Daisuke Ono, who anime fans might know best for his role as Jotaro Joestar in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with this particular figure looking quite like Deku's rival, Bakugo:

(Photo: Studio Bones)

The third generation of One For All will be voiced by Ryota Suzuki, who most recently lent his voice to the world of Dr. Stone, playing the pirate Ryusui Nanami:

(Photo: Studio Bones)

Currently in the manga, the Final Arc of the series is well underway as Deku is facing down Shigaraki for what might be the last time. With the decaying villain managing to break free from All For One's influence, this doesn't mean that the heroes have gained a new all as Shigaraki is still trying to bring down Hero Society all the same.

Via Comic Natalie