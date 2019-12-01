My Hero Academia Shows Sir Nighteye’s Quirk in Action

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season has introduced a few new key characters, and one of them has been the pro hero Sir Nighteye. As Midoriya began his work study under All Might’s former sidekick, fans are starting to see more of the pro hero’s nuances and quirks in his personality. Although he has a powerful quirk that allows him to look at hour into someone’s future, he has been hesitant to use the quirk for anything other than an absolute certainty given its terrible flaw should he misfire when using it and see a terrible death in someone’s future.

But the latest episode of the series finally shows his Quirk in action as Nighteye prepares the pro heroes for their major siege on Overhaul and the Shie Hassaikai’s home base. And as he’s previously described, Sir Nighteye’s quirk plays out like a cool film reel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 70 sees various pro heroes tailing the members of the Shie Hassaikai in order to narrow down Overhaul’s location, and Nighteye makes the most important discovery. After seeing a gentleman in a store suspiciously buying a children’s toy, but not as a collector, Nighteye fulfilled the necessary requirements for his quirk to activate by touching this gentleman and making eye contact.

The episode then shows Nighteye’s quirk in action as a film reel begins to play out showing the gentleman’s immediate future. Not only does it see this man make his way back to base, but activating a special switch to go to a deeper, hidden location until he stands in front of Eri — trying to get her to play with the new toy that he purchased.

Just as Nighteye suspected, he used his work right when it would matter the most as now the heroes had everything they needed to make their attack on Overhaul. But it’s going to take a lot more than just finding out where they are, but the heroes have no idea what kind of fighters Overhaul has in his employ.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.