Shrek 5 is inching closer to its release next Summer, and a fun new teaser has actually revealed the first look at more of the updated character designs we’ll see in the new movie. Shrek is now in the works on its first new feature film release in nearly 20 years, and that means fans are about to get a whole new look at the famous Ogre. Improvements in technology, shifts behind the scenes and more have resulted in Shrek’s family getting a whole new look, but they aren’t the only ones.

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Shrek 5 has sparked quite a lot of debate from fans ever since the first look at Shrek and family’s updated character designs for this new entry were revealed, and that’s likely going to continue even further with the reveal of the other redesigns. Shrek 5 has dropped a very brief animated teased, but it importantly reveals the first looks at the new takes on Donkey’s wife Dragon, the Big Bad Wolf, the Three Blind Mice, and the Three Little Pigs. Check it out below.

Shrek 5 Reveals First Look at New Designs for Dragon & More

Whole swamp pulled up for this one. pic.twitter.com/BOFqRjDY7w — Shrek (@Shrek) November 28, 2026

Shrek 5 is currently scheduled for a release on June 30th next year, and its release date has been shuffled around a few times during its production thus far. But it seems like this release date is going to hold firm as we’re now starting to get to see much more of it in action through promotional materials like this. The film has really only released one actual teaser trailer at this point, so it’s likely we’re going to get to see a much fuller trailer for it sooner rather than later.

It will have been 17 years since the last full Shrek film, Shrek Forever After, by the time this hits theaters in 2027, so it’s only natural to see these character designs being updated in this way. It’s going to take fans of the classic time to adjust to it all, however, as the slick quality of the visuals almost goes against what made Shrek so great in the first place. It’s always looked great, but the grit and grime of how characters were put together was part of the charm underneath it all.

What to Know for Shrek 5

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The main cast of the Shrek franchise is all set to return to their respective roles with Mike Myers as Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey, and Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona. New additions to the cast for Shrek 5 include Zendaya, Skyler Gisondo, and Marcello Hernández, but any potential new additions have yet to be revealed as of this time. It’s been teased that the team heads to the shady region of Further Further Away this time around, so it’s certainly going to be a fun one.

This isn’t the only Shrek franchise project now in development either. Donkey is a new spinoff movie currently in the works for a release in 2028. With Eddie Murphy returning as Donkey, it’s a prequel following Donkey’s life before meeting Shrek in the first film. How are you feeling about the new looks for everyone in Shrek 5 so far? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments.