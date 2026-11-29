Black Clover has reached the final phase of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc with Season 2, and the newest episode has gotten things off to an intense new phase with the reveal of Yuno’s Star Magic after five years of waiting for the anime to get here. Part of the excitement over Black Clover Season 2 is seeing the anime return after five years of missing in action, but it’s also because the final two arcs from Yuki Tabata’s original manga have some of the biggest and coolest moments yet.

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Yuno has already been at the center of a number of these cool moments in Black Clover Season 2 thus far, but things have gotten more difficult in the fight against Zenon Zogratis. With Zenon signing a full deal with his Supreme Devil and turning into a devil himself, Yuno needed to unlock a whole new kind of magic he could only get as the lost royal of the Spade Kingdom. With this new Star Magic in tow, you can check out Yuno in action in the video below.

Black Clover Season 2 Unleashes Yuno’s Star Magic at Last

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Black Clover Season 2 Episode 9 continues the fight against Zenon, and reveals that his new devil power makes him that much stronger and faster than Yuno and Langris can keep up with. Yuno had been completely knocked out of the battle and running out of options, but suddenly he feels a new strain of power. Thanks to his being a royal of the Spade Kingdom’s former king and queen, Yuno has been on the cusp of a power he could only get in this kingdom itself.

This grants him a second grimoire that unlocks Star Magic for Yuno. It’s a spatial being type of magic that gives Yuno an increased speed with the ability to teleport around, and it’s this new magic that brings him to Zenon’s level. But even more so as with Yuno furthering his connection with sylph the entire time and raising his mastery of the Wind Magic he already had, he’s able to reach the Saint Stage power long enough (much like Noelle had done before) to deal a final blow to Zenon.

What Does This Mean for Yuno’s Future?

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As Yuno accepts his place as a royal of the Spade Kingdom, it’s unlikely that he’s going to shift away from the Clover Kingdom’s responsibility. He holds up his position as the Golden Dawn’s Vice Captain in high regard, and his ongoing rivalry with Asta even more so. He’s focused on becoming the Wizard King and one day surpassing Asta, so he’s only got his eyes fixed on what’s happening right now. Which is getting even more chaotic despite the Dark Triad being defeated.

The Dark Triad’s defeat didn’t result in the end of the Advent of Qliphoth ritual, and it’s only further opening up as the Supreme Devil Lucifero is teasing that he’s on the cusp of breaking out of the underworld as well. It’s great that Yuno has unlocked this new power as he’s about to need it for the fights to come. How are you liking seeing Yuno’s power in action so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.