My Hero Academia Debuts Special Season 5 Key Art

My Hero Academia's Fifth Season recently brought to an end the Joint Training Exercise Arc, netting Class 1-A a major victory against their rivals in 1-B, and prior to the dark story of Shigaraki and his League of Villains battling against a new threat, the anime has revealed a new image that hints at what comes after the next storyline. Following the "My Villain Academia Arc," the three heroes of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki will be taking a major step forward with a new work-study that sees them training under the watchful eye of Endeavor, the number one hero.

Aside from working with one another as a part of the "Endeavor Agency Arc," the "Three Musketeers," will also be a major part of the next movie in the Shonen franchise, My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, which will see Deku framed for a crime that he didn't commit. With Bakugo, Todoroki, and Midoriya getting some slick new outfits to help them in their upcoming adventure to battle against a cult that is attempting to eliminate Quirks from the world, it seems as if they will need all the help that they can get as this is looking to be one of the biggest threats that they've seen to date.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared this new promotional image for My Hero Academia that unites the "Three Musketeers" before their team-up in the upcoming third feature-length film in the Shonen franchise that is sure to be a hit among anime fans:

My Hero Academia illustration from Animage July issue.

Bakugo specifically has perhaps seen the most growth in the fifth season of the anime so far, not only netting his team a win during the Joint Training Exercise but also doing so in record time while using his insane Quirk to protect his fellow students from their rivals. Though the Meta Liberation Army Arc will step away from the adventures of the heroes for several episodes, expect some big things on the way for Bakugo, specifically in the upcoming sixth season that will follow the devastating events of the "War Arc,"

